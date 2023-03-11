Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,849 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,545,463 shares in the company, valued at $19,727,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,874 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,773.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,695.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,161.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,887 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,624.25.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 18 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148.50.

On Monday, December 19th, Christopher Harborne acquired 11,509 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,834.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 7,783 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,976.26.

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,002 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,076.12.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 18.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

