Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells 340,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 793,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,974.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ContextLogic Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WISH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $5.70 to $4.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ContextLogic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 3.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ContextLogic by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.