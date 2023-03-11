Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells 340,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 793,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,974.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ContextLogic Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:WISH opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on WISH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $5.70 to $4.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
