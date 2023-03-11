Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells 12,738 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Jessica Warren sold 12,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $37,194.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,538.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.16.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
