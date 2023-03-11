Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells 12,738 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Jessica Warren sold 12,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $37,194.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,538.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Get Honest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honest Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Honest by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Honest by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.