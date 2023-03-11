Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells 2,323 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $23,346.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 374,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Theravance Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $659,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

