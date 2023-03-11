Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO Sells $13,276.72 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $13,276.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,436.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, William John Kelly sold 6,287 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $17,540.73.
- On Monday, February 6th, William John Kelly sold 5,136 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $15,870.24.
- On Thursday, January 5th, William John Kelly sold 5,005 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $9,909.90.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, William John Kelly sold 1,073 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $1,974.32.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of RBOT opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $282.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.25. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
