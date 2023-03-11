International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.7 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after purchasing an additional 824,640 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,349,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,500,000 after purchasing an additional 655,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

