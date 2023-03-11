International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.7 %
International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $135.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after purchasing an additional 824,640 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,349,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,500,000 after purchasing an additional 655,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
