International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Derek G. Solon Sells 1,500 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

International Seaways Stock Down 3.5 %

INSW stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.