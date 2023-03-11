Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $4.73 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00022906 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $40.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00070338 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053643 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008736 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001529 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,658,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,940,534 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Internet Computer Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.
