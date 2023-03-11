Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.24

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and traded as low as $15.64. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 21,335 shares traded.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.
Invesco Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0635 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.