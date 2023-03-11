Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the February 13th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. 124,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $11.49.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.