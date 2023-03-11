Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the February 13th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. 124,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

