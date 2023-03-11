Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,985,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after buying an additional 16,225,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,784 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,892,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,123 shares during the period.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 2,654,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
