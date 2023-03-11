Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 10th (AAWW, ADES, AGFS, AIMC, AJRD, ARGO, AUY, BSET, COLB, COWN)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 10th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

