IP Group (LON:IPO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 147 ($1.77) target price on the stock.

IP Group stock opened at GBX 55.60 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of £578.24 million, a PE ratio of 5,560.00 and a beta of 1.37. IP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 51.80 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.49 ($1.17).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 0.76 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

