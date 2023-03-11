IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 16,500 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $2,016,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,603,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.2 %

IPGP opened at $118.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,563,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.