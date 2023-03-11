iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

