iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,751,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.71 and its 200 day moving average is $392.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $289.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

