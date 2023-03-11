iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 361,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. 577,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $84.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

