iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the February 13th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IBTI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $24.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

