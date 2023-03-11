iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EEMA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $63.58. 25,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,211. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $76.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $476.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Amundi bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth $487,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

