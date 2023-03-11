iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ EEMA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $63.58. 25,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,211. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $76.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $476.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
