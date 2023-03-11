iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the February 13th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDG stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

