iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

