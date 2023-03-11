iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDRV. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $36.61 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $406.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

