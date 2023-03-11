iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
