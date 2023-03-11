iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,616 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

ITA opened at $113.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

