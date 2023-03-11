IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Short Interest Down 42.8% in February

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the February 13th total of 201,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 923,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of IsoPlexis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IsoPlexis by 11,864.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 502,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IsoPlexis by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IsoPlexis from $5.00 to $1.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on IsoPlexis from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

IsoPlexis Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.06. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. IsoPlexis had a negative return on equity of 127.86% and a negative net margin of 632.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IsoPlexis will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

