Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Michael W. Murphy Sells 1,390 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $80.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

