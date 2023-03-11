Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

JXN opened at $40.02 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.48 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,748,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 285.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 546,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

