Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $478.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

