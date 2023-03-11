Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kingfisher in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kingfisher’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.33.

Kingfisher Price Performance

About Kingfisher

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.