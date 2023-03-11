Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Up 202.2% in February

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 202.2% from the February 13th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 28,358.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,847 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,106,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 747,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 482,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 355,119 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. 677,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.