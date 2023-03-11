Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 12th. This is an increase from Joyce’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Joyce Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.71.
About Joyce
