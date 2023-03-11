JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €87.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($92.55) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($94.68) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €56.88 ($60.51) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($104.79). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.88.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

