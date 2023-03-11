JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 530

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RMV. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.48) to GBX 660 ($7.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.67) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 587.83 ($7.07).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 540.80 ($6.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 679.60 ($8.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,458.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 567.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 549.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

