JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 530

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RMV. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.48) to GBX 660 ($7.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.67) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 587.83 ($7.07).
Rightmove Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of RMV opened at GBX 540.80 ($6.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 679.60 ($8.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,458.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 567.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 549.01.
Rightmove Increases Dividend
Rightmove Company Profile
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
Further Reading
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.