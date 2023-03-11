JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $133.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

