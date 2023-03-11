JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $52.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

