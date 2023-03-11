JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.13. 6,146,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

