Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRTX. UBS Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.38.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

KRTX stock opened at $179.07 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

