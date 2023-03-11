Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €50.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of G1A stock opened at €43.23 ($45.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.82. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a one year high of €42.60 ($45.32).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.