Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,061,000 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the February 13th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,061.0 days.
Keppel Stock Performance
KPELF stock remained flat at $4.13 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. Keppel has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $5.79.
About Keppel
