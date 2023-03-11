Kevin E. Bryant Sells 22,500 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evergy Trading Down 2.1 %

EVRG stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Evergy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Evergy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Evergy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

