KILT Protocol Price Reaches $0.37 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $42,964,275,487,316.60 billion and $130,274.39 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00431425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,900.95 or 0.29161484 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011389 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

KILT Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

