Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,385,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $2,089,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

