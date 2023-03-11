Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 7.7%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 1,073,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,076,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Separately, China Renaissance lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $989.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 150.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

