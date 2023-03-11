Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 7.7%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 1,073,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,076,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, China Renaissance lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $989.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
