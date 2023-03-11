Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Short Interest Update

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500,300 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the February 13th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,003.0 days.

KNKBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Danske cut Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Kinnevik stock remained flat at C$14.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610. Kinnevik has a 1-year low of C$11.55 and a 1-year high of C$25.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.79.

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

