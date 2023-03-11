KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $367.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

