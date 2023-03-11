KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 52.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $968,748.52 and approximately $1,078.26 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 61.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00436051 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,040.81 or 0.29474198 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04096331 USD and is down -17.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,564.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.