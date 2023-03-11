Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Shares Down 2.7%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 6,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

About Knight Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.