Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $510,971.72

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $29.67 million and $510,971.72 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

