L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $137.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

