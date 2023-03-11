LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LEM Stock Performance

LEM stock remained flat at 2,548.66 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 2,548.66 and a 200-day moving average of 2,548.66. LEM has a 12 month low of 2,548.66 and a 12 month high of 2,548.76.

LEM Company Profile

LEM Holding SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters in China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industry and Automotive. The Industry segment develops, manufactures, and sells transducers for the measurement of current and voltage of various industrial applications.

